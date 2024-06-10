EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    5yo to represent Kazakhstan at international competition in Türkiye

    Nurai Sairanova
    Photo credit: photo from personal archive

    A five-year-old Nurai Sairanova won grand prix at the international art competition held in the Kazakh capital and earned an opportunity to represent Kazakhstan at the international competition in Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Nurai attends a kindergarten in Nura district.

    Nurai Sairanova
    Photo credit: photo from personal archive

    I am five. I want to defend the country’s colors in Türkiye. I want to achieve big at other international competitions, says Nurai. The little girl says she is getting ready for the contest.
    The kindergarten focuses on the creative development of children. Our Nurai is one of the kids who takes part in all the activities at the kindergarten. She won in the district and regional competitions. She knows various dance styles. We have high hopes for Nurai, says the head of the kindergarten Kuralai Mamalina.

    NUrai Sairanova
    Photo credit: photo from personal archive

    Despite her young age, the girl hits the big stages.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Children
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!