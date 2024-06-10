5yo to represent Kazakhstan at international competition in Türkiye

A five-year-old Nurai Sairanova won grand prix at the international art competition held in the Kazakh capital and earned an opportunity to represent Kazakhstan at the international competition in Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Nurai attends a kindergarten in Nura district.

Photo credit: photo from personal archive

I am five. I want to defend the country’s colors in Türkiye. I want to achieve big at other international competitions, says Nurai. The little girl says she is getting ready for the contest.

The kindergarten focuses on the creative development of children. Our Nurai is one of the kids who takes part in all the activities at the kindergarten. She won in the district and regional competitions. She knows various dance styles. We have high hopes for Nurai, says the head of the kindergarten Kuralai Mamalina.

Photo credit: photo from personal archive

Despite her young age, the girl hits the big stages.