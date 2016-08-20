6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, no tsunami warning

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 jolted the northeast coast of Japan at 18:01 local time on Saturday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor was centered in Sanriku offshore of northeastern Miyagi prefecture which borders the Pacific Ocean, and is to the northeast of the nation's capital Tokyo.

The weather agency said the epicenter of the quake was at a latitude of 40.3 degrees north and a longitude of 143.9 degrees east and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in part of northeastern Iwate prefecture, and could also be felt in northeastern prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi, Akita and Yamagata.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported.

Source: Xinhua