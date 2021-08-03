6,177 COVID-19 recoveries added in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,177 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city is the only area to post the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 1,912. Almaty city and Karaganda regions are second and third with 844 and 824 daily recoveries, respectively.

Coronavirus recoveries in triple digit territory have also been recorded in Aktobe region – 351, Shymkent city – 271, Almaty region – 269, Atyrau region – 246, Zhambyl region – 215, Kyzylorda region – 203, Pavlodar region – 203, Akmola region – 157, Turkestan region – 146, North Kazakhstan region – 145, Mangistau region – 142, and Kostanay region – 140.

East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions have seen 68 and 41 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, accordingly.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 489,135.