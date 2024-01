ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations has registered an earthquake at 05:30:45 Almaty time on June 26, 2017.

"The earthquake epicenter is located on the territory of Afghanistan, 862km south-westward from Almaty. Energy class: 12.7. MPV Magnitude: 6.2. Epicenter coordinates: 36.86° N. 71.08° E. Depth: 200 km," the network reports.