    09:07, 28 August 2021 | GMT +6

    6,233 new COVID-19 cases detected over the last 24 hours

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 6,233 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    602 fresh cases were recorded in the city of Nur-Sultan, 1,506 in Almaty, 246 in Shymkent, 258 in Akmola region, 420 in Aktobe region, 436 in Almaty region, 315 in Atyrau region, 191 in East Kazakhstan, 157 in Zhambyl region, 115 in West Kazakhstan, 815 in Karaganda region, 256 in Kostanay region, 177 in Kyzylorda region, 213 in Mangistau region, 335 in Pavlodar region, 120 in North Kazakhstan, 71 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 773,934.


