6,240 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 6,240, including

1,206 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,697 in Almaty city,

389 in Shymkent city,

134 in Akmola region,

196 in Aktobe region,

214 in Almaty region,

532 in Atyrau region,

57 in East Kazakhstan region,

209 in Zhambyl region,

327 in West Kazakhstan region,

314 in Karaganda region,

96 in Kostanay region,

270 in Kyzylorda region,

157 in Mangistau region,

159 in Pavlodar region,

43 in North Kazakhstan region,

240 in Turkestan region.

In total, 11,796 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 44 people in the country.