6.3-magnitude earthquake hits East Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck in 732 km from Almaty in East Kazakhstan region.

The Seismic Stations Network of Kazakh State Seismological Data Service recorded earthquake on April 4, 2017 at 21:07:31 Almaty time.

The hypocenter is located 732 km north-east from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. Energy magnitude is 13.3. MPV magnitude is 6.3. The hypocenter coordinates are 47.52° N 83.95° E. The depth is 10 km.

According to МSK-64 scale the earthquake magnitude in Zaisan is 5-6,in Ust-Kamenogorsk it is 3-4.