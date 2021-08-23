6,314 contract coronavirus in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 6,314 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 743,220, Kazinform reports.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 1,615. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 913 and 650, respectively.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been seen in Almaty region – 408, Aktobe region – 382, Pavlodar region – 320, Atyrau region – 310, Kostanay region – 291, Akmola region – 278, Mangistau region – 219, Zhambyl region – 191, North Kazakhstan region – 159, East Kazakhstan region – 158, Shymkent city – 147, Kyzylorda region – 124.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 93 more cases, and Turkestan region – 56.