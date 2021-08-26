6,358 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, total at 761,249

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 6,358 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only areas to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,605. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Karaganda region – 821. Nur-Sultan city is third with 601 daily infections.

Aktobe region has reported 420 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 376, Pavlodar region – 338, Atyrau region – 316, Kostanay region – 265, Akmola region – 263, Shymkent city – 260, East Kazakhstan region – 211, Zhambyl region – 193, Mangistau region – 190, West Kazakhstan region – 161, Kyzylorda region – 151, and North Kazakhstan region – 110.

77 more daily infections have been reported in Turkestan region.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 761,249.