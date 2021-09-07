6,362 more defeat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,362 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Karaganda region – 993. Aktobe region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third with 912 and 622 daily recoveries, respectively.

Over the past day, 582 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, 548 in Atyrau region, 530 in Shymkent city, 423 in Pavlodar region, 389 in Almaty region, 274 in Akmola region, 225 in Mangistau region, 194 in Zhambyl region, 175 in North Kazakhstan region, 151 in West Kazakhstan region, 116 in Kyzylorda region, and 111 in East Kazakhstan region.

73 more have beaten the virus in Kostanay region and 44 in Turkestan region.

In total, 727,989 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.