TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:22, 04 June 2020 | GMT +6

    6,469 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 229 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 6,469, including

    1,242 in Nur-Sultan city,

    1,730 in Almaty city,

    397 in Shymkent city,

    134 in Akmola region,

    205 in Aktobe region,

    214 in Almaty region,

    606 in Atyrau region,

    57 in East Kazakhstan region,

    209 in Zhambyl region,

    327 in West Kazakhstan region,

    371 in Karaganda region,

    97 in Kostanay region,

    276 in Kyzylorda region,

    161 in Mangistau region,

    160 in Pavlodar region,

    43 in North Kazakhstan region,

    240 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 12,067 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 48 people in the country.


    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Kazinform's Timeline Top Story
