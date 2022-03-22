6.5 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,510 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 610 are being treated as in-patients and 5,900 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 51, in critical condition – 21 and on artificial lung ventilation – eight.

Notably, the country has logged 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 264 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



