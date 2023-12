6,610 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6,610 people more beat COVID-19 last day in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

2,702 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,750 in Almaty, 27 in Akmola region, 358 in Almaty region, 99 in Atyrau region, 172 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Zhambyl region, 133 in West Kazakhstan, 534 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 391 in Kyzylorda region, 36 in Mangistau region, 151 in Pavlodar region, 150 in North Kazakhstan, 48 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,000,550.