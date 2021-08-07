6,638 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,638 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,066. Almaty and Shymkent cities are second and third in terms of the number of daily recovered cases – 1,253 and 457.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 347 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 330, Karaganda region – 329, Kostanay region – 286, Aktobe region – 274, Atyrau region – 250, Akmola region – 193, Pavlodar region – 168, North Kazakhstan region – 158, Mangistau region – 135, Turkestan region – 110, and Kyzylorda region – 107.

97 more beat the virus in Zhambyl region and 78 in East Kazakhstan region over the past day.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 514,299 coronavirus recovered cases.