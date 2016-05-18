6.7-magnitude quake hits western Ecuador

QUITO. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit western Ecuador at 07:57:04 GMT on Wednesday, with the epicenter near Rosa Zarate, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 0.416 degrees north latitude and 79.764 degrees west longitude.

The quake, which occurred in the same zone where a 7.8 tremor killed hundreds of people last month, caused electricity blackout in some coastal areas. There was on no immediate report of damage or loss of lives from the quake.

"The epicenter was Mompiche. There are no damages reported. There is no tsunami warning," President Rafael Correa tweeted.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Ecuador's northern coast on April 16 this year, killing at least 660 people and injuring over 4,000 others. It was the strongest earthquake hitting the country in at several decades.

Source: Xinhua