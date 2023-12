NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 21, 2022, some 6,753 people are being treated for coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan as of now, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

611 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 6,142 are treated at home. 55 of them are in critical condition, 21 in extremely critical condition, while 10 are on life support.