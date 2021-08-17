6,869 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan, total at 701,345

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 6,869 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

632 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1,517 in Almaty, 450 in Shymkent, 285 in Akmola region, 300 in Aktobe region, 383 in Almaty region, 562 in Atyrau region, 256 in East Kazakhstan, 171 in Zhambyl region, 65 in West Kazakhstan, 1,101 in Karaganda region, 273 in Kostanay region, 148 in Kyzylorda region, 152 in Mangistau region, 330 in Pavlodar region, 161 in North Kazakhstan, 83 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 701,345.