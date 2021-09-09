EN
    09:30, 09 September 2021 | GMT +6

    6,926 beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,926 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city and Aktobe region have added the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,410 and 1,033, respectively. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third highest triple-digit number of daily coronavirus recoveries – 890.

    Over the past day, 696 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 658 in Karaganda region, 416 in Zhambyl region, 341 in Pavlodar region, 268 in Mangistau region, 263 in Akmola region, 237 in Almaty region, 182 in Kostanay region, 143 in Shymkent city, 127 in West Kazakhstan region, 125 in East Kazakhstan region,

    Kyzylorda region has reported 94 more recoveries, North Kazakhstan region – 22, and Turkestan region – 21.

    In total, 741,809 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.


