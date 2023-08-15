EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    6 apartment buildings commissioned in Taraz

    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Mayor of Taraz city Bakytzhan Orynbekov, head of the regional maslikhat Abdaly Nuraliyev, members of the council of veterans, and others took part solemn ceremony as six apartment buildings for 460 apartments were commissioned in the city.

    For the past four years, the city put into service 5,800 apartments. 3,844 received new housing thanks to the state housing programs.

    42 residential buildings are being built in the city now. 2,820 apartments will be commissioned by the yearend.

    In 2019-2022, some 1,154 people received new housing under the Bakytty Otbasy program in the region. 16 more apartment buildings for 1,040 apartments will be built by the yearend.


    Tags:
    Akimat Construction Taraz Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!