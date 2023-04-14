EN
    13:33, 14 April 2023

    6 athletes make Time's 100 most influential people of 2023

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Time magazine on Thursday revealed its list of the 100 most influential people of 2023, which includes six sports icons.

    They include Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi and his teammate Kylian Mbappe and 2022 US Open women's singles tennis champion Iga Swiatek, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was also named to the list alongside Olympic champion alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.


