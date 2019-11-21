EN
    17:35, 21 November 2019

    6 builders injured as walls, ceiling of a building collapse in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Six builders sustained injuries when the walls and the ceiling of a building under construction collapsed in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the local emergencies department.

    The accident occurred at the building with a total area of 1,500 square meters in Karatau district of the city at 3:30 pm today. As a result of the accident, six builders were injured and hospitalized.

    No victims were reported. All builders are citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

