6 coronavirus patients released after full recovery in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 6 coronavirus patients has been released in Almaty city after full recovery, Kazinform reports.

This morning 5 women and one man who earlier contracted the new coronavirus were discharged from an infectious hospital in Almaty city.

Of 6, two arrived from Istanbul on March 16, two arrived from Moscow on March 10, and one arrived from Berlin on March 13. One of the coronavirus patients contracted it in Kazakhstan.

The total number of cured patients in Almaty city now stands at 19.

They are to spend the new 14 days in self-isolation.