6 countries' officers partake in «Steppe Eagle» military drills in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Phase 2 of "Steppe Eagle-2017" peacekeeping tactical exercise has started at Ili training center base, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The exercise mainly aims at working out the officers' aptitude for peacekeeping and responding to crisis situations, preparing for the UN and NATO operations, and achieving interoperability with the latter organization's forces and facilities.



Within this phase, the armed forces staff exercise is intended for the Kazbrig brigade and conducted via computers under the peacekeeping scenario involving the staff officers of six foreign states. The representatives of the Armed Forces of the United States of America, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic are participating as observers.



Based on the results of the exercise, the NATO experts will perform assessment as to the first level of the "Operational Capabilities Concept" program.



It should be noted that the second phase of the international peacekeeping exercise "Steppe Eagle-2017" takes place from July 22 to August 4, 2017.