EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:24, 05 October 2020 | GMT +6

    6 dead, 14 injured after truck runs into NW China fair market

    None
    None
    LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - Six people have been confirmed dead and 14 other injured, after a heavy-duty truck ran into a fair market on Monday in Minxian County, Dingxi City in northwest China's Gansu Province, Xinhua reports.

    Sources with the local police said five of the injured suffered severe injuries.

    The accident happened at 5: 45 a.m., when the driver identified as a villager in Xijiang Town in the county drove the runaway truck into the farm produce fair, causing the casualties.

    The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. The driver is now under police custody, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

    The provincial emergency management department has sent a work group to the place for the investigation.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!