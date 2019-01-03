6 dead, 16 injured after train accident on bridge in Denmark

COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Six people have died and 16 others were injured in a train accident on a bridge linking two islands in Denmark on Wednesday, police said, EFE reported.

The accident involving a freight train and a passenger train took place at 7.35 am local time on the Great Belt Bridge between the islands of Zealand and Funen.

All the injured, none of whom were in life-threatening condition, have been taken to the Odense Hospital for treatment, a police spokesperson told reporters.

The passenger train had been traveling to the Danish capital Copenhagen and the cargo train had been bound for the island of Funen, in the opposite direction.

Funen police chief Lars Braemhoj said the cause of the accident was not yet known but confirmed that goods had fallen onto the tracks and the passenger train had driven into them, causing "considerable" damage.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement the accident had "shaken us all" and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Danish train operator DSB, which earlier told local media that six people had died, said 134 people had been on board the train from Copenhagen.

Those who were not injured were taken to a sports center in Nyborg on Funen island.

Car traffic on the bridge has since resumed, according to police, after it all traffic across the bridge was halted in light of the serious incident.

The clean-up operation was ongoing at the scene, with police urging motorists not to stop and take photographs.