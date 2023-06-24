6 dead, 2 injured in east China’s highway rear-end collisions

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Six people were killed and two slightly injured after five vehicles waiting for the green light got rear-ended at a highway intersection in east China's Zhejiang Province on Friday afternoon, said local public security authorities, Xinhua reports.

The serial rear-end accident happened around 1:51 p.m. Friday in Longyou County, Quzhou City and caused a fire on site. Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.