6 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 102 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, six COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 167 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 81,007 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,090. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 70,863 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,220 cases of and 2,365 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



