6 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, six COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 25 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 79,659 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,042. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 68,942 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 cases of and 1,853 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.