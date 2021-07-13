6 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s total number of cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs has risen by 19 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, six COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 46 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 57,919. The death toll stands at 1,038. So far, 53,019 people have recovered from the disease in the country.