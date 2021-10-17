6 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 171 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

266 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 77,960 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,405 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,955 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,805 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 916,504 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 858,661 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.