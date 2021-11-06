6 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 116 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

78 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 80,184 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 69,692 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,065 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 947,250 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 899,028 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.