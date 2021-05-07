6 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 101 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

85 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 53,400 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,100 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 829 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 337,652 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 291,829 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.