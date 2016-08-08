6 drown in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six fatal accidents were registered on rivers of Kazakhstan by the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

A man thought to be in his 40s drowned in a water reservoir not suitable for swimming not far from Aksuat village in North Kazakhstan region.



Two people reportedly drowned in the Ural River in Akzhayk village in West Kazakhstan region.



Another accident occurred in Kyzylorda region where a 31-year-old man drowned in Karauzek water channel.



A young man also drowned while swimming in the Ishim River in Akmola region on Sunday.



A 10-year-old accidentally drowned in the city of Uralsk in West Kazakhstan region as well.