    10:24, 23 January 2024 | GMT +6

    6 earthquakes recorded on Kyrgyz-Chinese border at night and in morning

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: assicuraci.it

    6 earthquakes were recorded on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border during the night and morning of January 23, Kabar reports.

    According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the first occurred at 00:09 with a magnitude of 7.

    The source of the earthquake was located in China, 80 km southeast of Kumtor, 140 km southeast of Karakol, 160 km southeast of the village of Kadzhi-Sai, 210 km east of Naryn, 300 km southeast of Bishkek.

    In Bishkek, the intensity of the earthquake was – 3.

    Tags:
    Earthquake Kyrgyzstan
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
