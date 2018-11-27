6 found murdered at home, another body in river in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Six bodies, including a young girl's, were discovered Monday at a home in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Miyazaki, local police said, Kyodo reports.

The police arrived at the home owned by Yasuo Iihoshi, 72, in the city of Takachiho to find a female body outside, as well as three male and two female bodies inside the house.



Of the six bodies, three were confirmed as those of Iihoshi's wife Mihoko, 66, his 7-year-old granddaughter Yui and an acquaintance, 44-year-old Fumiaki Matsuoka.



Authorities went to the house after a family member told them his calls had gone unanswered.



A dead man found later in the day under a city bridge around 3 kilometers from the house may be his son, the police said.



The Miyazaki prefectural police said they have launched a murder investigation.