6 hurt, 1 seriously, in big fire near Milan

ROME. KAZINFORM Six people were hurt, one seriously, in a big fire that broke out Wednesday in a petrochemicals firm at San Giuliano Milanese near Milan, local sources said, ANSA reports.

They are all employees of the firm.

Four of them are suffering from mild smoke inhalation and two have suffered burns, one seriously, the sources said.

A huge column of smoke rose from the plant in the Milanese hinterland.

The fire started in the Tomolpack factory and spread to nearby plants including Nitrolchimica.

The flames were said to have devoured the latter plant.

Founded in 1975, the company is a leader in recovering solvents and disposing of dangerous waste.













Photo: Matteo Nardone globallookpress