6 Industrial goods dominate 58.3% of Jordan's national export value

Jordan's foreign trade data reveals that six key industrial goods accounted for 58.3% of the total national export value during the first half of 2024, amounting to JD4.018 billion, Petra reports.

According to figures released by the Department of Statistics and monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the primary export categories include clothing and accessories, chemical fertilizers, precious jewelry, pharmaceutical preparations, raw phosphate, and raw potash.



The data indicates notable growth in exports of clothing and accessories, as well as pharmaceutical preparations, which have helped mitigate the overall decline in national exports. Specifically, exports of clothing and accessories surged by 21.5% in the first half of 2024, reaching JD751 million, up from JD618 million during the same period in 2023.



Pharmaceutical preparations also experienced a significant increase, with exports rising by 14.8% to JD280 million, compared to JD244 million in the first half of last year.



However, the data also shows a decline in other key export sectors. Chemical fertilizer exports dropped by 22.2%, while exports of precious jewelry fell by 19.5%. Raw potash exports declined by 36.7%, and phosphate exports decreased by 16.2%.



In terms of value, Jordan's exports of chemical fertilizers in the first half of 2024 were approximately JD442 million, down from JD568 million in the same period last year. Precious jewelry exports totaled JD375 million, compared to JD466 million in the previous year.



Raw potash exports amounted to JD233 million, a decrease from JD368 million in the first half of 2023. Phosphate exports reached JD263 million, down from JD314 million during the same period last year.