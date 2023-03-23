6 Kazakh boxers to vie for final berths at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Six Kazakhstani boxers will vie for their respective spots in the final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Alua Balkibekova (48kg), Karina Ibragimova (57kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (66kg), Valentina Khalzova (75kg), Fariza Sholtay (81kg) and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) are set to fight in the semifinals bouts.

All six fights are slated for the evening session starting at 18:30 am Astana time. Live broadcast of the fights will be available on QazSport TV Channel.

Alua Balkibekova vs. Nitu Nitu (India)

Karina Ibragimova vs. Lin Yu-Ting (Chinese Taipei)

Nadezhda Ryabets vs. Yang Liu (China)

Valentina Khalzova vs. Caitlin Parker (Australia)

Fariza Sholtay vs. Wang Lina (China)

Lyazzat Kungeibayeva vs. Aynur Rzayeva (Azerbaijan).