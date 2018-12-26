6 Kazakh chess players to attend world championship in St Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Rapid, Blitz Chess Championships kicks off today in Saint Petersburg, Russia with the world's strongest chess players taking part in it, such as Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Levon Aronian and Sergey Karjakin.

The six best chess players of Kazakhstan will vie for the top honors in the championship.



Above 300 chess players from 37 countries of the world are expected to compete for the prize fund totaling nearly USD 2 mln.