NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yeldos Smetov, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Yeldos Zhumakanov, Yerzhan Serikzhanov, Zhansai Smagulov, Islam Bozbayev, Ongontsetseg Galbadrakh, Didar Khamza of Kazakhstan will vie for top honors at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympic.kz reports.

6 judokas also competed at the last Olympic Games.

As of now Kazakhstan has earned 82 qualification spots in 28 sports.