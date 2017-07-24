6 Kazakh nationals allegedly missing in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six Kazakh students have allegedly gone missing in Egypt, Kazinform has learnt from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Anuar Zhainakov, the spokesman for the ministry, confirmed that families and friends of six nationals of Kazakhstan have contacted the ministry after they allegedly went missing in Egypt.



According to Zhainakov, six Kazakhstani students of language course stopped getting in touch in Egypt. The search is underway. The Kazakh Embassy in Cairo sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt requesting to assist in the search.



Earlier Facebook user Aibol Issabek revealed in a post that two nationals of Kazakhstan Kanat Berik and his friend Yelaman Zhazylkhan jetted off to Egypt on July 11.



"The last time their families heard from them was on July 20. The Consul of Kazakhstan in Egypt has no idea where the guys are. I kindly ask everybody to help find them! According to the most recent data, four more Kazakhstanis have gone missing," he wrote.