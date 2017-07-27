6 Kazakh students detained by Egyptian security service - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six Kazakhstani students who went missing and were found in Egypt were detained by an Egyptian security service, a source at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

"Today the Ambassador of Kazakhstan has met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt. During the meeting, the Egyptian side confirmed that the nationals of Kazakhstan had been detained by the national security service. More detailed information is to follow," official spokesperson of the ministry Anuar Zhainakov said.



Earlier it was reported that six Kazakhstani students who were in Cairo for language courses had gone missing on July 20. Later it turned out that they were detained by local law-enforcement agencies.