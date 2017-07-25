6 Kazakh students missing in Egypt reportedly found

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students who went missing in Egypt have reportedly been found, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan confirmed.

Official spokesperson for the ministry Mr Anuar Zhainakov said that six Kazakhstani students who are in Cairo to do language course have been detained by local law-enforcement agencies and are on the territory of Egypt.



According to Zhainakov, the Kazakh Embassy in Cairo requested the Egyptian side to explain why our nationals have been detained and provide information about their whereabouts.



The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt is about to meet with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt regarding this incident.



Zhainakov promised to share more details after the negotiations with the Egyptian side. In his words, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs constantly monitors the situation.



As a reminder, six Kazakhstani students went missing in Egypt on July 20.