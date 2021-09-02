EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    6 Kazakhstani athletes to compete in FIG World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes are to take part in the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup event in Koper, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan is to be represented by six gymnasts including Nariman Kurbanov, Farukh Nabiyev, Ilyas Azizov, Aida Baurzhanova, Darya Yasinskaya, and Alexandra Shametko.

    The 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup in Koper is to take place from September 2 to 5. Athletes are to vie in the qualifying rounds on Day 1 of the tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!