6 Kazakhstani athletes to compete in FIG World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes are to take part in the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup event in Koper, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is to be represented by six gymnasts including Nariman Kurbanov, Farukh Nabiyev, Ilyas Azizov, Aida Baurzhanova, Darya Yasinskaya, and Alexandra Shametko.

The 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup in Koper is to take place from September 2 to 5. Athletes are to vie in the qualifying rounds on Day 1 of the tournament.