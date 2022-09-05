EN
    10:10, 05 September 2022 | GMT +6

    6 Kazakhstani movies shortlisted for Kazan Int’l Muslim Film Festival

    None
    KAZAN. KAZINFORM 6 Kazakhstani movies get shortlisted for the XVIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival which will run between September 7 and 11 in the capital of Tatarstan, the festival’s official website reads.

    «Rukh» directed by Mikhail Plisko (Kazakhstan-Russia) will be screened on September 8 as part of the Short Fiction competitive programme. «Vesyolaya Azbuka» animated project by Rinat Abdulkhalikov will be demonstrated on the same day.

    On September 9 «Tarlan» directed by Yulia Zakharova will be presented in the Feature-Length Film programme. It is a collaboration between Tatarstan and Kazakhstan.

    Besides, «Mukagali» by Bolat Kalymbetov, «Besmoinak» by Yermek Tursunov and «Ogon» by Aizhan Kassymbek will be screened in the non-competitive programmes.

    On September 7 the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema will be held as part of the Kazan Festival dated to the Days of Kazakh Culture in Tatarstan slated for September 7-8.






    Photo: online.kinoprobafest.com

