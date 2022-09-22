EN
    15:32, 22 September 2022

    6 Kazakhstanis to compete at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 10th Asian Open Water Swimming Championships is to take place on September 22-24, 2022, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    The Championships are to bring together swimmers from 13 countries such as Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Iraq, Japan, India, Oman, Tajikistan, Kuwait, Palestine, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

    Athletes are to compete in 5, 10km distances.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Vitali Khudyakov, Diana Taszhanova, Lev Cherepanov, Galymzhan Balabek, Irina Arkhipova, and Maria Fedotova.


    Photo: olympic.kz



    Swimming Kazakhstan Sport
