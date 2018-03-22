EN
    18:00, 22 March 2018 | GMT +6

    6 kg baursak wins prize in Ust Kamenogorsk

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Natalya Dyatlova's biggest baursak has been named the best in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The weight of the culinary masterpiece is 6 kilograms, Kazinform reports.

    "I learnt about the contest from Instagram," the winner says. "I decided immediately that I want to participate. My friend helped me. Together we have been baking the baursak for almost 6 hours. It turned out to be 90 cm around and it weighs 6 kg. I will keep the recipe a secret. I am extremely happy to have won! As a gift we received a big TV set," Natalya shared her joy.

    In Ust-Kamenogorsk, Nauryz celebration activities which include concerts and contests are arranged at several areas.

    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Culture Regions Nauryz
