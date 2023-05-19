16:28, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6
6 kids fell out of windows in Kazakh capital since start of year
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six children fell out of apartment widows since the beginning of the year in Astana, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz.
Fortunately, all the kids survived falls from height.
A two-year-old toddler left unattended fell out of the third-floor window. The child was rushed to hospital, it said in a statement.
Police urge parents to use window safety stops and window guards to prevent a child from falling out the window.