    10:36, 30 April 2023 | GMT +6

    6 killed, 12 injured in NW China road accident

    Photo: ria.ru
    LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - Six people were killed and 12 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in the city of Jiuquan in northwest China's Gansu Province, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.

    The accident occurred when a heavy semi-trailer tractor and a minivan collided on a road in the city's Jinta County in the morning. The casualties were all from the minivan, and the injured have been sent to hospital.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.


