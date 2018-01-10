6 killed, 17 injured as blast hits SW Pakistani city

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least six people were killed and 17 others injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Quetta, captial of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, on Tuesday evening, local media reported.

The incident happened about 300 meters away from provincial assembly building of Balochistan, and the targeted policemen were deployed at the security of the assembly, Samaa News reported.

The nature of the blast has not been officially confirmed yet, but local media quoted unidentified security sources as saying that a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into the truck in the high security Red Zone area of the province.





The report added that the bomber wanted to enter the Balochistan assembly where an important meeting regarding the resignation of the chief minister of Balochistan was being held, but changed his plan and targeted the police, owing to high security near the assembly building, Xinhua reports.

The killed people included five policemen and a civilian who was passing by the blast site when the explosion happened.





The injured people including policemen and civilians have been shifted to civil hospital Quetta, where a state of emergency has been imposed.

Hospital sources said that at least six among the injured people are in critical conditions.





A van and two cars, which were passing by the police truck, also got damaged in the explosion.

No group or person has claimed the attack yet.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack and directed best available medical treatment to the injured.